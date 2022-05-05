Ann Miller: Hawaii’s elite runners now have a place to call home

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After years of racing and thousands of miles, Hawaii’s elite runners finally have a place to call home. Later this month, they can sit down, put their tired feet up and enjoy it.

The Hawaii Running Hall of Fame was established last year. It will induct its inaugural Class of 2021 May 20 at the Honolulu Elks Club.

It is a diverse group of seven, to say nothing of well-traveled, at least by foot.

There is an Olympian who is also an anesthesiologist. He is joined by a cardiologist, a nurse and a guy who owns a wholesale candy company.

They coach, organize and volunteer at races, share the joy of their sport in the media and have been inducted into other Halls of Fame.

All clearly remember being part of inaugural runs, and running year after year as those became legendary races. Most have frequented the Honolulu Marathon. One also ran it, as in founded, organized the entire race and started year-long clinics, more than 35 years.

That’s what you get when you induct Duncan Macdonald, Connie Comiso, Jonathan Lyau, Jack Scaff, Johnny Faerber, Mike Tymn and Norman Tamanaha.

The Hawaii Running Hall of Fame calls its mission “to support the recognition and promotion of exceptional achievement in the sport of running in Hawaii, including coaching and other contributions such as the officiating and promoting of running in Hawaii.”

It’s about time, and it started with Sam Aucoin, who used to run Timeline — timing running and open water swimming races — but doesn’t actually run. In 2020 he was selected for induction into the Hawaii Swimming Hall of Fame (he also doesn’t swim), which began in 2002.

Because of the pandemic, the induction of his class has been delayed until at least October. In the meantime, Aucoin started wondering why Running didn’t have its own Hall.

He filed for incorporation of the running HOF as a non-profit organization last year. The process took eight months.

“The Hall of Fame is important to me based on the many deserving runners in Hawaii who have missed out on the honor of being selected and inducted,” said Aucoin, president of the Hall’s Board of Directors.

The initial request for nominations brought in more than 50. The first seven picked are much more than lucky.

Macdonald — the anesthesiologist — sped to five state championships at Kailua High School. He accelerated to become Stanford’s first sub-4-minute miler. Back home, he captured the first Honolulu Marathon (1973) and Great Aloha Run (1985) and helped coach Punahou to 30 state championships in cross country and track and field.

In between, he ran world-class times at every distance from 800 meters to the marathon in the 1970s and ‘80s, with a stop at the 1976 Olympics, where he was seventh in a 5,000-meter semifinal.

Scaff — the cardiologist — was born in New York City and moved to Hawaii in 1969 to start his private medical practice … and the Honolulu Marathon.

He became known as the “Father of Running” here. More importantly, he became known as one of the first physicians to prescribe running as therapy for heart disease.

Scaff was inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame in 2003 and recognized as one of Hawaii’s “Living Treasures” eight years later, when his book “Your First Marathon, the Last Word in Long Distance Running” came out.

In his spare time, he finished more than 40 marathons.

Tamanaha was the “Father of Distance Running in Hawaii” and one of the sport’s greatest and earliest promoters. He was a dominant runner, coach and member of the Mid-Pacific Road Runners and Hawaii Masters Track Clubs.

After winning a marathon on Maui in 1943, he became the first from Hawaii to run the Boston Marathon, finishing Top 25 in his age group every year from 1952-56. The Norman K. Tamanaha 15K Run started in 1978 — a year after he died — and remains one of Oahu’s most popular races.

Comiso — the nurse, along with many other skills — is one of the sport’s most inspirational figures. She directs and volunteers at the few races she doesn’t run and coaches and mentors a multitude of female runners. She also writes for runners’ magazines and provides commentary for TV and radio.

She also won the first Great Aloha Run — the women’s trophy is named after her — along with seven straight Hilo Marathons and more Run to the Sun Ultramarathons up Haleakala than any other woman.

“Running has helped keep my life in perspective and my priorities straight, my friendships long,” Comiso says. “I’m hoping other runners I coach can learn from me and my passion will inspire them as well.”

She was a senior walk-on for Faerber’s University of Hawaii cross country team and helped him start the all-women’s Faerber’s Flyers club in 1980.

Faerber, born in Romania, spent most of his childhood in German refugee camps. He moved to the U.S. in 1952 and served in the Army and Peace Corps, which brought him here.

He coached UH nearly 30 years, is a certified national track and field official and was Hawaii’s first Nike rep, selling shoes out of his car. He also won the first official Run to the Sun and finished the 1977 Honolulu Marathon in 2 hours, 36 minutes at age 41.

Tymn’s greatest impact on the sport came as a masters runner and journalist. He won the 1979 Maui Marathon at 42, in 2:28, along with four national masters championships.

On the side, he wrote about running for the Honolulu Advertiser from 1978-2002, authored “Running on Third Wind” in 2009 and contributed to many, many national publications.

Lyau, the candy man, has run more than 40 years and 100,000 miles, winning nearly every major road race here. He has been the Honolulu Marathon’s Kamaaina Champion 17 times, breaking the 3-hour mark in five decades.

He also coaches, writes and founded the Personal Best Training training program.

