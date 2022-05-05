comscore Ball State mens’ volleyball coach Donan Cruz raised on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ball State mens’ volleyball coach Donan Cruz raised on Maui

  • By Cindy Luis Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Donan Cruz

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Donan Cruz

A guy from Indiana coaching in Hawaii. A guy from Hawaii coaching in Indiana. As both would say, “Go figgah.” Read more

Previous Story
Brooke Van Sickle adds Big West beach award to indoor haul

Scroll Up