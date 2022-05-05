comscore Hilo edges ILH’s Kamehameha in state baseball tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Hilo edges ILH’s Kamehameha in state baseball tournament

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • BEN JUAN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hilo’s Elijah Haili slid into second base against Kamehameha’s Elijah Ickes during Wednesday’s state tournament game at Iron Maehara Stadium on Maui.

    BEN JUAN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hilo’s Elijah Haili slid into second base against Kamehameha’s Elijah Ickes during Wednesday’s state tournament game at Iron Maehara Stadium on Maui.

With only eight games played this season due to a shortage of umpires, Hilo coach Baba Lancaster wasn’t quite sure what to expect. Read more

Previous Story
Brooke Van Sickle adds Big West beach award to indoor haul
Next Story
Scoreboard - May 5, 2022

Scroll Up