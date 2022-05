Scoreboard – May 5, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

HHSAA/Wally Yonamine Foundation Division I State Championships:

Consolation semifinals, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 8:45 a.m. Quarterfinals: Kailua vs. Mililani, 11:45 a.m.; Kalani/Maui winner vs. Waiakea, 1:45 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Saint Louis, 4:30 p.m.; Hilo winner vs. Baldwin, 7 p.m; games at Iron Maehara Stadium.

HHSAA/Wally Yonamine Foundation Division II State Championships:

Quarterfinals: Damien vs. Molokai, 11:30 a.m.; Konawaena vs. Nanakuli, 2 p.m.; Waipahu vs. Waimea, 4:30 p.m.; Waianae vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at Francis Wong Stadium.

TENNIS

HHSAA/HMSA Championships: 8:30 a.m., at Royal Lahaina & Kapalua Tennis Garden.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA/New City Nissan Boys Division I Championships: quarterfinals, Mililani vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Punahou, 7 p.m.; games at Moanlua gym. Castle vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at McKinley gym.

HHSAA/New City Nissan Boys Division II Championships: quarterfinals, Konawaena vs. Pearl City, 5 p.m.; Pahoa vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m.; game at McCabe gym. Nanakuli vs. Island School, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Seabury Hall, 7 p.m.; games at Kalani gym.

WATER POLO

HHSAA/Stanford Carr Develpment LLC Girls Championships: quarterfinals, Kaiser vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3:15 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Lahainaluna, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii Prep vs. Roosevelt, 5:45 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Punahou, 7 p.m.; matches at Kamehameha.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

HHSAA/Wally Yonamine Foundation Division I State Championships, Consolation semifinals: Kalani/Maui loser vs. Moanalua/Pearl City loser, 8:45 a.m. Consolation, Waiakea/Maui/Kalani loser vs. Saint Louis/Pearl City loser, 11:15 a.m.; Baldwin/Hilo loser vs. Mililani/Kailua loser, 1:45 p.m. Semifinals, Waiakea/Maui/Kalani winner vs. Saint Louis/Pearl City winner, 4:30 p.m.; Baldwin/Hilo winner vs. Mililani/Kailua winner, 7 p.m.; games at Iron Maehara Stadium.

HHSAA/Wally Yonamine Foundation Division II State Championships: Consolaion, Konawaena/Nanakuli loser vs. Waipahu/Waimea loser, 11:30 a.m.; Damien/Molokai loser vs. Waianae/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 2 p.m. Semifinals, Konawaena/Nanakuli winner vs. Waipahu/Waimea winner, 4:30 p.m.; Damien/Molokai winner vs. Waianae/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner, 7 p.m.; games at Francis Wong Stadium.

GOLF

HHSAA/David S. Ishii Girls State Championships: first round, 7 a.m. at Kaanapali Kai Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference, Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TENNIS

HHSAA/HMSA Championships: singles and doubles quarterfinals, 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.; singles and doubles semifinals, noon and 1:30 p.m., at Royal Lahaina & Kapalua Tennis Garden.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA/New City Nissan Boys Division I Championships: Consolation, Mililani/Kamehameha-Maui loser vs. Roosevelt/Punahou loser, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Castle/Moanalua loser, 6:30 p.m.; games at McKinley gym. Semifinals, Mililani/Kamehameha-Maui winner vs. Roosevelt/Punahou winner, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Castle/Moanalua winner, 7 p.m.; games at Moanalua gym.

HHSAA/New City Nissan Boys Division II Championships: Consolation, Konawaena/Pearl City loser vs. Pahoa/Saint Louis loser, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin/Seabury Hall loser vs. Nanakuli/Island School loser, 6:30 p.m.; games at McCabe gym.

Semifinals, Le Jardin/Seabury Hall winner vs. Nanakuli/Island School winner, 5 p.m.; Konawaena/Pearl City winner vs. Pahoa/Saint Louis winner, 7 p.m.; games at Kalani gym.

WATER POLO

HHSAA/Stanford Carr Develpment LLC Girls Championships: Consolation, Kamehameha/Lahainaluna loser vs. Hawaii Prep/Roosevelt loser, 3:15 p.m.; Kaiser/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Kahuku/Punahou loser, 4:30 p.m. Semifinals, Kamehameha/Lahainaluna winner vs. Hawaii Prep/Roosevelt winner, 5:45 p.m.; Kaiser/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Kahuku/Punahou winner, 7 p.m.; matches at Kamehameha.

Softball

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Action 15, Firehouse 2

Sportsmen 7, Yankees 5

Golden Eagles 9, P.H. Shipyard 3

Lokahi 10, Islanders 0

Bad Company 14, Hui Ohana 12

Waipio 16, Hikina 7

Go Deep 16, Xpress 15

Aikane 21, Ho ‘O Ikaika 9

Hawaiians 21, Fat Katz 14

Zen 12, Makules 8

Na Kahuna 16, Na Pueo 3

BASEBALL

HHSAA State Championship

First round

Pearl City 4, Moanalua 1

At Iron Maehara Stadium

Moanalua (10-7) 000 100 0 — 1 0 1

Pearl City (11-3) 021 010 x — 4 6 1

Coy Sasano, Dylan Sano (3), Reyn Vidad (3), Taven Hathaway (5) and Dawson Sugawa. Dacoda Agoto, Devin Hayashi (7) and Kody Hayashi. W—Agoto. L—Sasano. S—Hayashi.

Leading hitters—PC: Blaine Tsue 2 runs; Ranson Aquino 1-1, 2 bb’s, 2 RBIs, run.

Hilo 6, Kamehameha 5

At Iron Maehara Stadium

KS (12-7-2) 011 021 00 — 5 10 5

Hilo (6-3) 020 003 01 — 6 12 2

Kaena Kiakona, Kodie Ecks Hanawahine (5), Logan Sanchez (6), Ethan Waikiki (6) and Beau Sylvester. Hekili Robello,

Eli Yamanaka (7) and Makena Wakakuwa. W—Yamanaka. L—Waikiki.

Leading hitters—KSK: Aydan Lobetos 2-4, run; Miecah Andres 2-4, 3 RBIs; Jace Souza 2-3, run; Dane Palimoo 2-4. Hilo: Elijah Haili 2-3, RBI, run; Devin Saltiban 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs, run; Tobey Jackson 2-5, RBI; Legend Lancaster 2 runs; Wakakuwa 2-4, RBI; Journey Leialoha 2b, run.

Kailua 9, ‘Iolani 5

At Iron Maehara Stadium

Kailua (10-6) 002 430 0 — 9 11 0

‘Iolani (10-13) 101 300 0 — 5 9 3

Mikey Hanano, Rayvin Pagan (5) and Kaelan Kauahi. Kaleb Tenn, Izack Takazawa (4), Brandon Wada (5), Trent Ihle (6) and Brock Makishima. W—Hanano.

L—Tenn. S—Pagan.

Leading hitters—Kail: Kaimana Burgo 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Na’i Iwaki, 3-4, 2b, RBI, run; Shayde Kuhns 3-5, 2 RBIs; Noah Kalahiki 2 runs; Titan Kauhi 2b, RBI, run. Iol: Bruin Agbayani 2-3, 2b, 3 runs; Makani Tanaka 2 RBIs; Jonah Velasco 2-4, RBI.