ILH champion Saint Louis shuts down Pearl City to advance in state baseball tournament

WAILUKU >> Saint Louis senior Spencer Rego threw a three-hit shutout and the ILH champion Crusaders held off Pearl City 4-0 tonight in the quarterfinals of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships in Division I at Iron Maehara Stadium.

Ezekiel Ribuca drove in Tanner Chun with a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the second and Rego did the rest for the Crusaders (15-3-1), whose victory kept the ILH from going winless in the tournament.

‘Iolani and Kamehameha both lost in Wednesday’s opening round games.

Rego struck out three and walked three and needed 95 pitches to get through seven innings.

Chun added an RBI on a fielder’s choice to drive in Chyler DeSilva, who ran for third baseman Sean Yamaguchi who suffered an injury sliding into second with a stolen base in the bottom of the fourth.

Nu’u Contrades was hit by a pitch and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning and added an RBI single over the head of the third baseman in the sixth for the final two Saint Louis runs.

Saint Louis will play Waiakea in the first of two semifinal games on Friday night. The Crusaders last won the state title in 2014.