Unbeaten Punahou boys volleyball team looks to continue domination

History tells a story of domination by the Punahou Buffanblu in boys volleyball.

The Roosevelt Rough Riders will still give it a mighty try on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA State Championships.

Since the inception of the state tournament in 1969, Punahou has captured 37 titles, including 10 under current head coach Rick Tune.

“We’re really excited about the first state tournament in three years. We’re thankful and grateful for the opportunity provided by the HHSAA to play,” Tune said.

This season included a first for the longtime coach, one that he never anticipated or wanted. He stayed away during the ILH championship match due to a non-COVID illness.

“It was definitely tough to be home and not be the guys in a special moment. that was the biggest thing I was bummed about. A group of guys who battled together all season long, and I had to watch from the sidelines, but I think as they’ve done all season through a lot of adversity, we’ve missed guys for various reasons all season long. The next guy up always fills the role and does his job. It was an opportunity for Brandon (Kikuchi) to step up and do the job. I’m grateful for guys like Brandon, Shea (Suzumoto), Colton (Cowell) and Gordon (Horiuchi),” Tune said.

Turn the calendar back and Roosevelt once ended a four-year title-run by Punahou in 1977. Under Robin Goo, the Rough Riders won three crowns in a row. No other public school has won the boys volleyball D-I title since.

“We’re playing a scrappy and hard-nosed Roosevelt team,” Tune noted. “Kaui (Mendonca) does a really good job with that program, going five sets and coming out on the winning end, and that tells me they have a of guys who battle and don’t give up.”

Top-seeded Punahou swept through the ILH season, picking up the Clash of the Titans mantle three weeks ago. Roosevelt went to the Big Island on Monday and rallied for a stunning 25-18, 21-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-4 win over Waiakea on Monday. Jordan Kan had 18 kills and 13 digs to pace the Rough Riders. Justin Toyama added 14 kills and nine digs, while Danny Lieu (21 assists, six kills) and Paul Shin (20 assists) ran the offensive attack.

Kawika Omerod (two blocks, three kills), Christian De Vera (six kills) and Joey Kawahakui (10 digs) also made key contributions for Roosevelt, which was 9-1 and second in OIA East play. They pulled out a five-set win over Leilehua, then were swept by the West’s top seed, Mililani, before prevailing over Kaiser in three sets to secure a state-tournament berth.

Unbeaten Punahou has not played since sweeping Kamehameha on Apr. 25 to earn the ILH crown. In 13 league matches, the Buffanblu were extended beyond three sets only twice, once by ‘Iolani and once by Kamehameha.

The unified play of Riley Haine, Aidan Tune, Keau Thompson and setter Keegan Au Yuen has been consistent and elite. Depth with middles Teke Bower and Brighton Yap, and sophomore hitter Kahale Clini separate the Buffanblu from the pack.

The Punahou-Roosevelt winner will meet fourth-seeded Kamehameha-Maui or Mililani. The Trojans swept Campbell on Monday, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 to advance. Brayden Yadao (seven kills), Brycen Yadao (five kills, seven assists), Manase Fetulimoeata (five kills), Kaleo Della Sala (four kills), Evan Lehano-Foki (four kills) and Crisostomo Ibarra (12 assists) powered Mililani.

The Trojans were 10-0 in OIA West play, then swept Castle and Roosevelt before falling to Moanalua in the league final.

The KS-Maui/Mililani (5 p.m.) and Punahou-Roosevelt (7 p.m.) matches will be at Moanalua on Thursday.

At McKinley Student Council Gymnasium, third seed Kamehameha-Hawaii meets ILH runner-up Kamehameha in the featured 7 p.m. matchup. The seeding of KS-Hawaii protected OIA champion Moanalua to an extent. KS-Hawaii defeated second seed Moanalua in four sets at the Clash of the Titans.

Micah Wana (12 kills) and Khayden Kahihikolo (eight kills) sparked KS-Hawaii in its 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 sweep of Waiakea for the BIIF championship.

Moanalua will battle Castle, which toppled King Kekaulike 25-7, 21-25, 25-20, 25-13 on Monday in Pukalani. Castle finished third in the OIA East with a 7-3 mark, then ousted Radford in four sets, lost in three games to Mililani, and defeated Leilehua and Campbell in four-set battles. The Knights finished fifth in the OIA.

Keanu Kaawa, a 6-foot-4 senior, powers Moanalua’s attack. Kaawa had 22 kills and four aces in the OIA title win over Mililani.

Kamehameha swept Kaiser 25-10, 25-22, 25-11 on Monday as 17 Warriors got playing time. Heston Cabinian (six kills), Sean Friedl (five kills), Hookano-Pelekai (five kills) and Noah Bartley (four kills) sparked the Warriors’ attack.

Kamehameha is the last team besides Punahou to win a D-I state championship (2011).