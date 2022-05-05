comscore Warriors refocused against Ball State in NCAA volleyball semifinal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Warriors refocused against Ball State in NCAA volleyball semifinal

  • By Cindy Luis Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.
  • VICTOR M. POSADAS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Warriors’ Jakob Thelle set the ball for teammate Cole Hogland against the Crusaders in Tuesday’s opening round of the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship in Los Angeles.

    VICTOR M. POSADAS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    The Warriors’ Jakob Thelle set the ball for teammate Cole Hogland against the Crusaders in Tuesday’s opening round of the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship in Los Angeles.

  • VICTOR M. POSADAS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias hit the ball over North Greenville University in the opening round the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Warriors swept the Crusaders to advance to today’s semifinal.

    VICTOR M. POSADAS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias hit the ball over North Greenville University in the opening round the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Warriors swept the Crusaders to advance to today’s semifinal.

Desamparado. Helpless. Nothing was lost in translation. Norwegian Jacob Thelle and Brazilian Guilherme Voss could do nothing but stare at the screen as top-ranked Hawaii lost not just once but twice at Ball State in late January. Read more

Previous Story
Brooke Van Sickle adds Big West beach award to indoor haul

Scroll Up