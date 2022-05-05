Warriors refocused against Ball State in NCAA volleyball semifinal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

LOS ANGELES >> Hjelpeløs.

Desamparado.

Helpless.

Nothing was lost in translation.

Norwegian Jacob Thelle and Brazilian Guilherme Voss could do nothing but stare at the screen as top-ranked Hawaii lost not just once but twice at Ball State in late January. The two starters for the Warriors — Thelle at setter and Voss at middle — were 4,373 miles away in their Manoa apartment finishing COVID protocol that prevented the roommates from flying to Muncie, Ind.

“It was gruesome,” Voss said during Wednesday’s press conference prior to today’s NCAA National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship semifinal against second-seeded Ball State (23-3). “We were at home watching that all happen.”

“I think, just personally looking back, I’m not going to forget looking at the TV and not being able to help the team,” Thelle said. “So, this one is the match I’ve been looking forward to for the whole season. I’m excited to get that game.”

It’s been 94 days since the second loss to the Cardinals that doubled the number of defeats for the Warriors in their 17-1 championship run of 2021. There’s been plenty of time to reflect and, especially, refocus.

When Thelle and Voss met up with the team in Texas for the First Point Challenge Feb. 4-5, Voss said he doesn’t remember exactly what he said but it was something like ‘There are losses in high-level play. Move on. Keep it moving, keep improving.’

Hawaii (25-5) did just that when claiming the Big West Tournament title and the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAAs. The Warriors took just 80 minutes to sweep Conference Carolinas representative North Greenville, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16, in Tuesday’s second round.

Hawaii is at full strength for what Voss calls “a proper matchup.” The Warriors also were without hitter and primary passer Chaz Galloway and key reserve hitter Filip Humler wasn’t at 100 percent.

“Even though we didn’t have three starters, the rest of us should have worked harder,” said hitter Dimitrios Mouchlias, who had 21 kills without an error and 10 digs in the five-set loss on Jan. 31. “We used it as motivation. I knew I had to keep working really hard. So did my teammates.”

Mouchlias and opposite Spyros Chakas are two of three Greek nationals who’ll be in Thursday’s second match. Playing for Ball State is opposite Angelos Mandilaras, “a good friend of ours,” Mouchlias said.

Mandilaras is a graduate student who transferred after four years at Barton, where he was the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year, and a second-team All-American in 2021.

While Ball State has a very veteran starting lineup — four graduate students and three seniors — Hawaii coach Charlie Wade feels his team has the edge in NCAA Tournament experience.

“It is an advantage for us, we’re more familiar with the routine, we know how the day unfolds,” he said. “We know how to navigate the schedule and we’ve had success.

“Looking at the match I think of a quote from a boxer about how everyone’s got a plan until they get punched in the mouth. It comes down to playing and who can perform.”

It is expected to be a battle of two heavyweights with some of the top servers in the country, two of the best setters and blocking that has nulified their opponents’ offense.

One other edge Wade expects Thursday: the Hawaii crowd.

“We always say we don’t just win for the fans, we win because of the fan,” he said. “It’s not just the cheering. It’s the mana (spirit, energy) that we feed off of.”