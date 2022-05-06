Police searching for suspects in Salt Lake armed robbery

Honolulu police are looking for two male suspects who allegedly robbed a 67-year-old man in Salt Lake Thursday night.

The robbery occurred in a residential neighborhood on Ukana Street at about 10:30 p.m.

Police said the suspects threatened the victim with a handgun and demanded property. They fled with money and a backpack taken from the victim.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There were no arrests as of this morning.

One suspect is described to be in his 30s to 40s and was wearing a yellow shirt, green vest and blue shorts at the time of the robbery. The other suspect was described to be in his 40s and was wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.