Off the News: University of Hawaii students feel less at risk | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: University of Hawaii students feel less at risk

  • Today
  • Updated 6:24 p.m.

Hawaii and the world are in a tough spot, but the good-news file has a welcome entry. Only 3% of the University of Hawaii students surveyed said they felt at risk of sexual assault or harassment, which marks an improvement over the past four years, according to results released this week. Read more

