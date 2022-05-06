Off the News: University of Hawaii students feel less at risk

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii and the world are in a tough spot, but the good-news file has a welcome entry. Only 3% of the University of Hawaii students surveyed said they felt at risk of sexual assault or harassment, which marks an improvement over the past four years, according to results released this week.

It’s unclear whether this trend will continue beyond the pandemic, when UH studies were remote. But at least more said they were aware of campus resources to help with harassment issues. Knowledge is power.