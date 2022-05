Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

WAILUKU >> Whatever worries Saint Louis coach George Gusman had about his team’s lack of games entering the state tournament were erased by his ace on the mound.

Junior Spencer Rego dominated the Pearl City offense, holding the Chargers to three hits in a 4-0 victory on Thursday in the Division I quarterfinals of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships at Iron Maehara Stadium.

Nu’u Contrades reached base in all four plate appearances and Spencer Ribuca doubled in the Crusaders’ first run in the bottom of the second inning.

Saint Louis tacked on single runs in the final three innings it came to bat, which was more than enough support for its starter, who was able to save the rest of the pitching staff with his 95-pitch, complete-game performance.

“Spencer was the story today,” Gusman said. “You always hope that you’re prepared, but there’s nothing you can do other than have them go out there and see if we did a good enough job. I’m glad we got that first one because it’s always tough.”

Fellow ILH schools ‘Iolani and Kamehameha lost in their first game of the tournament and Saint Louis (15-3-1) took the field for a game for just the second time in two full weeks.