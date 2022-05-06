Punahou primed for state title sweep

Emma Luna had four goals, leading top-seeded Punahou to a 16-5 win over Kahuku at Kamehameha.
Kaylee Ogawa, Pono Gacutan, Colette Jones and Reese Stallsmith each had a pair of goals for Punahou, the 12-time defending champions who play Kaiser today at 7 p.m. at Kamehameha. Aika Dougherty had two goals to lead the Red Raiders.
Kamehameha 15, Lahainaluna 1
Ava Gurney had four goals, leading the host Warriors to a 15-1 victory over third-seeded Lahainaluna.
Makaala Ng added a hat trick for the Warriors, who will play Hawaii Prep today at 5:45 p.m.
Hawaii Prep 12, Roosevelt 11
Claire Hughes had six goals, including the game-winner in the second overtime period, leading Ka Makani to a 12-11 win over the Rough Riders.
Maya Uchimura had four goals to lead the Rough Riders. Hawaii Prep advances to face host Kamehameha today at 5:45 p.m.
Kaiser 7, KS-Hawaii 1
Keira Johnson and Kristen Johnson had two goals apiece, leading the Cougars to a 7-1 win over Kamehameha-Hawaii at Kamehameha.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.