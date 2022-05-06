Punahou primed for state title sweep

Emma Luna had four goals, leading top-seeded Punahou to a 16-5 win over Kahuku at Kamehameha.

Kaylee Ogawa, Pono Gacutan, Colette Jones and Reese Stallsmith each had a pair of goals for Punahou, the 12-time defending champions who play Kaiser today at 7 p.m. at Kamehameha. Aika Dougherty had two goals to lead the Red Raiders.

Kamehameha 15, Lahainaluna 1

Ava Gurney had four goals, leading the host Warriors to a 15-1 victory over third-seeded Lahainaluna.

Makaala Ng added a hat trick for the Warriors, who will play Hawaii Prep today at 5:45 p.m.

Hawaii Prep 12, Roosevelt 11

Claire Hughes had six goals, including the game-winner in the second overtime period, leading Ka Makani to a 12-11 win over the Rough Riders.

Maya Uchimura had four goals to lead the Rough Riders. Hawaii Prep advances to face host Kamehameha today at 5:45 p.m.

Kaiser 7, KS-Hawaii 1

Keira Johnson and Kristen Johnson had two goals apiece, leading the Cougars to a 7-1 win over Kamehameha-Hawaii at Kamehameha.