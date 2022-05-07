U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele announces bid for Hawaii governor

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele today ended months of speculation by announcing that he is running for governor in the Aug. 13 Democratic Primary.

What had suddenly become a two-candidate race this week with the withdrawal of Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell now is back up to three Democratic candidates: Kahele, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Vicky Cayetano, a business entrepreneur and former first lady.

Kahele made his announcement at the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island in his hometown of Hilo via Facebook Live.

He did not take questions nor did he explain why he is not seeking a second term representing Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers the neighbor islands and rural Oahu.

Instead, Kahele deplored donations from outside Hawaii and candidates who could be “owned and controlled by big money” funded by “wealthy donors from the mainland who want to control the economics of this state.”

Kahele instead pledged that he will not accept donations above $100, from corporations, unions and political action committees.

With 98 days to go until the primary, Kahele said, “I need your help. We do not have much time and I cannot do this alone.”

If someone else becomes governor based on “big, outside money then we have truly lost,” he said.

Kahele emphasized his roots as a Hawaiian and his military service.

He fought in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom as a C-17 Globemaster III and C-130 Hercules pilot. He remains a lieutenant colonel in the Hawaii Air National Guard, based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam.

He also continues to fly Airbus A330 widebody planes on domestic and international routes for Hawaiian Airlines.