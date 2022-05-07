comscore Hawaii Health Department ties COVID outbreaks to high school proms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Health Department ties COVID outbreaks to high school proms

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 a.m.

In April a high school on Oahu contacted the Health Department for assistance when 37 students who attended their prom reported being sick with common respiratory symptoms. Upon investigation, health officials determined that students were infected with both COVID-19 and influenza. Read more

Hawaii Legislature ends ‘breakthrough’ session

