Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Punahou’s Raya Nakao got off to a great start in the David S. Ishii Foundation/HHSAA Girls Golf State Championship at Kaanapali Kai on Friday. Read more

Punahou’s Raya Nakao got off to a great start in the David S. Ishii Foundation/HHSAA Girls Golf State Championship at Kaanapali Kai on Friday.

Nakao, the ILH champion, shot a 3-under-par 67 to take a two-stroke lead in the tournament over Mid-Pacific senior Eunice Han.

Nakao, a junior, played her round without a bogey and birdied the fourth, eighth and 13th holes. Han had a more dramatic day, starting her round with a bogey and adding two more but offsetting them with four birdies.

Leilehua senior Leia Chung, Waiakea senior Kiersten Saludares and Kalani junior Kara Kaneshiro are tied for third at 71. Chung is the defending state champion, winning the tournament as a freshman in 2019 at the Waikoloa Kings Course.

Nakao had the second-lowest round in tournament history, behind only Stephanie Kono’s 64 in the first round in 2006 at Turtle Bay’s Fazio Course. Kono went on to win that tournament by seven strokes. This is only the second time two girls have shot in the 60s on the same day, with Nakao and Han joining Punahou’s Mariel Galdiano and Aiko Leong, who both shot a 68 in the final round in 2014 at Turtle Bay’s Palmer Course.

Nakao will need a 68 in today’s final round to break Kono’s tournament record of 136. The first-round leader has won the tournament in six of the past seven editions.

Punahou will have to come from behind if it wants to regain the team title. The Buffanblu trail Kalani by four strokes, with Mililani in third eight strokes behind Punahou. Defending champion Waiakea is way back in seventh, 32 strokes behind. The Falcons are being led by juniors Kaneshiro, Kailee McKee (T6) and Teal Matsueda (T9). The school has never won the team title and has had only four girls earn an individual medal.

—

HHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Kaanapali Kai Course

Friday

First round

Girls

Team standings

1. Kalani, 216; 2. Punahou, 220; 3. Mililani, 228; 4. Baldwin, 233; 5. ‘Iolani, 236; 6. Moanalua, 247; 7. Waiakea, 248; 8. Hawaii Prep, 288; 9. Kaui, 313.

Individual

67—Raya Nakao, Punahou. 69—Eunice Han, Mid-Pacific. 71—Leia Chung, Leilehua; Kiersten Saludares, Waiakea; Kara Kaneshiro, Kalani. 72—Kailee McKee, Kalani; Jolie Chee, La Pietra; Elle Otani, Waiakea. 73—Kate Nakaoka, Mililani; Mia Hirashima, Moanalua; Teal Matsueda, Kalani; Chloe Jang, Roosevelt; Ava Cepeda, Kahuku.