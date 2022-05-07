NCAA men’s volleyball title match a family affair
- By Cindy Luis Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 1:06 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Long Beach State setter Aiden Knipe sets the ball on Thursday as his father and coach, Alan, watches from the sideline.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree