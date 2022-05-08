2 men seriously hurt after car goes over cliff in Aiea, Honolulu EMS says

Two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition Saturday night after their car went off a cliff in an Aiea neighborhood.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the incident occurred around 10:18 p.m. near Kaahele and Nohoalii streets, which is near the Newtown Neighborhood Park.

According to EMS, two men, ages 39 and 38, were treated at the scene and taken to a trauma center after “their car went over a cliff.”

The Honolulu Police Department’s traffic detail said that they did not respond to the incident.