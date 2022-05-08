comscore Children injured after they were ejected from off road vehicle at Waimanalo Beach Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Children injured after they were ejected from off road vehicle at Waimanalo Beach Park

Two children were seriously injured today after they were apparently ejected while riding on an off-road vehicle, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

EMS said first responders provided life-saving treatment to a 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

The incident happened around 5:56 p.m. at Waimanalo Beach Park

