Children injured after they were ejected from off road vehicle at Waimanalo Beach Park

Two children were seriously injured today after they were apparently ejected while riding on an off-road vehicle, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
EMS said first responders provided life-saving treatment to a 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.
The incident happened around 5:56 p.m. at Waimanalo Beach Park
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.