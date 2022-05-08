comscore Honolulu police arrest 2 men after shots fired outside Waianae liquor business | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police arrest 2 men after shots fired outside Waianae liquor business

  Today

Honolulu police said officers arrested two men in Waianae early this morning after shots were fired outside a liquor establishment.

Police made the arrests about 12:30 a.m. after responding to a report that a man had been observed with a firearm inside the establishment, and another man had reportedly fired a firearm outside the establishment, damaging a parked vehicle.

A 45-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of a class B felony weapons violation A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of weapons and ammunition violations, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal property damage, and having an unregistered firearm.

