Honolulu police arrest 2 men after shots fired outside Waianae liquor business

Honolulu police said officers arrested two men in Waianae early this morning after shots were fired outside a liquor establishment.
Police made the arrests about 12:30 a.m. after responding to a report that a man had been observed with a firearm inside the establishment, and another man had reportedly fired a firearm outside the establishment, damaging a parked vehicle.
A 45-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of a class B felony weapons violation A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of weapons and ammunition violations, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal property damage, and having an unregistered firearm.
