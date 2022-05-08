comscore Enduring bonds: A trio of tributes for Mother’s Day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Enduring bonds: A trio of tributes for Mother’s Day

  • By John Berger, Pat Gee, Steven Mark jberger@staradvertiser.com pgee@staradvertiser.com smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:10 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pomaika’i Keawe is pictured with her daughters Ziona and Malie.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pomaika‘i Keawe, middle, is pictured with her daughters, Malie, left, and Ziona Lyman. Ziona is holding a photo of her great-grandmother, falsetto singer Genoa Keawe.

  • COURTESY FLOYD HONDA Ellen Masaki, the most influential piano teacher of her generation, poses with her daughter Nancy, a cellist.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Contemporary water colorist and jeweler Natalie McMahon sells her creations in the gift shop of the Tropical Farms Macadamia Nut Farm outlet in Kaneohe.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Natalie McMahon’s mother Ellen Nicotra with her grandson Anthony Nicotra.

The legacy begins with Genoa Leilani Adolpho Keawe-Aiko, known professionally as Genoa Keawe. She was regarded as one of the greatest female Hawaiian falsetto singers of the 20th century. Read more

