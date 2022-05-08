comscore K-Drama: Criticism of her skill devastates Ah-reum | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Criticism of her skill devastates Ah-reum

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Honolulu Star-Advertiser columnist Jeff Chung.

    COURTESY JEFF CHUNG

    Honolulu Star-Advertiser columnist Jeff Chung.

This week’s synopses: Read more

Previous Story
New exhibits refresh Honolulu’s art scene

Scroll Up