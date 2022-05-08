K-Drama: Criticism of her skill devastates Ah-reum

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 5-6

6:40 p.m. today

Ah-reum brings an outfit for Ae-sun but she rips it up. Ah-reum is in despair when she’s criticized in front of Heung-gia as someone with no foundation as a designer. Kang-ho expresses his wishes to rush his engagement to Se-ran.

Episodes 7-8

7:45 p.m. today

Heung-gia discovers Ah-reum working at the boutique; she she narrowly escapes the situation with Young-kwang’s intervention. Ah-reum is anxious when she’s left with no resources to make an outfit for Ae-sun. Young-kwang takes Gyu-chan’s car to pick up Ah-reum as Gyu-chan heads to Ah-reum’s to meet with Bo-bae.

“My Secret Terrius”

Episodes 25-26

6:45 p.m. Monday

Ae Rin puts together a puzzle upon hearing Jung-il’s death. As Ae Rin heads for King Castle to meet with Eun-ha, K also heads there to find USB. Bon and Yong Tae put their heads together to identify the Voice. Ae Rin risks her life in pursuit of the truth.

Episodes 27-28

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Ae Rin begins her housekeeping job at Yun Chun-sang’s home. She faces a dark figure after her final interview. She runs for safety, only to be cornered and with the end of a pistol pointed at her face.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hyunjoon begs Haedang to sign the contract. Haedang is hesitant; he’s concerned she will be a burden. Hyunjoon tells Jina that since his agency is signing on Haedang, it’s not possible to sign on Jina. Haedang asks about Jina’s wedding, but Jina tells her it’s a rumor.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Haedang is given a chance at television exposure, thanks to Hyunjoon. Jina tries to stop it. While probing into Jina’s past, Sunghwan ponders the existence of Jina’s son.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 5

7:50 p.m. Friday

Jobang comes clean and tells Yibeega about Suro. This throws Yibeega into a tizzy as he remembers the prophecy. Shingui Ghan and Talhae will stop at nothing to have their own iron yard. Ajinuison feels for them and tells them of a master, Ilso. Talhae heads to Baekje to find him.

Episode 6

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Five years have passed. Jobang was assassinated. On his death bed, he tells Suro the truth of his birth and the necklace. Dochi informs Yibeega and Jongyunbee of the imminent attack. Yiginashi and Ahyo engage in a fierce battle and fall off the cliff.

