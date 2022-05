Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

More than two decades after it was closed, the now-renovated Ford Island Control Tower at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is slated to open to the public in late May. Read more

More than two decades after it was closed, the now-renovated Ford Island Control Tower at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is slated to open to the public in late May.

The museum is auctioning off 120 tickets for its first “Top of the Tower Tour” on May 29.

Standing 165 feet tall, or 15 stories, the historic control tower offers a 360-­degree view of Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, 1941, it was under construction, and the first radio broadcast of the Japanese attack, which launched the United States into World War II, came from the tower as planes attacked.

“You haven’t experienced Pearl Harbor until you’ve ascended the tower to view the full scope of the attack and its aftermath,” museum Executive Director Elissa Lines said in a news release. “The opening of this tower is a rare moment in history.”

In May 1942 tower construction was completed and the military used the facility through the remainder of WWII. After the war its operations building was used at various times as a training facility and chapel.

In 1970, the first floor of the tower was converted into a fire station and the state Department of Transportation took over the control deck to support civilian pilots during touch-and-go practice. The tower shut down in 1999 when Kalaeloa Airport opened at what was formerly Naval Air Station at Barbers Point. Efforts to restore the tower began in 2011.

Bids for the inaugural tour begin at $100, and the auction closes May 15. For more information, visit one. bidpal.net/topofthetower.