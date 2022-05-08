comscore Ex-Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s chief of staff testifies before federal grand jury | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s chief of staff testifies before federal grand jury

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The chief of staff to former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell testified as a witness before a federal grand jury Thursday, a month after receiving a subpoena as part of an ongoing public corruption investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. Read more

