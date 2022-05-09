Fans give Hawaii volleyball champs a rousing welcome home

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Back at home in Greece a year ago, Dimitrios Mouchlias watched highlights of cars snaking through the University of Hawaii’s lower campus as fans welcomed the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team back to Manoa following its national championship journey to Ohio. Read more

Back at home in Greece a year ago, Dimitrios Mouchlias watched highlights of cars snaking through the University of Hawaii’s lower campus as fans welcomed the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team back to Manoa following its national championship journey to Ohio.

On Sunday the UH sophomore was able to get the full experience upon the Warriors’ return from Los Angeles with another NCAA championship trophy among head coach Charlie Wade’s carry-ons for the flight home.

“It’s amazing,” Mouchlias said amid the homecoming celebration in the Stan Sheriff Center’s back parking lot.

“I watched some video from last year’s parade, and I wished I could be there. This year it feels amazing to be here and accomplish what we did yesterday.”

Mouchlias sat out last year’s title run while recovering from ankle surgery and emerged as the Warriors’ kills leader in their run to a second straight NCAA title. His 11 kills on 22 error-free attempts helped spark the Warriors’ 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 sweep of Long Beach State in the final match of the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Less than 24 hours later, the Warriors returned to campus to a rousing welcome by fans waiting with signs and lei to celebrate their back-to-back titles.

“We recognize that we’re not just playing for our team or the university, that we’re playing for a state and volleyball is a big deal in the state of Hawaii, and we’re so happy to be able to bring some pride and some joy back to the state of Hawaii,” Wade said. “I’ll stay here until the last person wants to take a picture or anything they want.”

Following 2021’s NCAA championship victory over Brigham Young in Columbus, Ohio, fans were confined to their cars for a drive-by celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions. This time they were able to gather outside the arena in anticipation of the team’s return Sunday.

A delay in the team’s travel extended the wait about 45 minutes after the scheduled noon arrival. But a bit of tardiness did little to dampen the mood when the Warriors’ bus pulled up next to the arena to the playing of the UH band, which returned from Los Angeles on an earlier flight Sunday morning.

“I almost started crying again, like I cried last year,” UH setter Jakob Thelle said of the greeting. “Seeing everybody coming and showing up just means everything to us.”

The chance to celebrate the title with the players and coaches also resonated with the fans who spent part of their Mother’s Day mingling with and congratulating the players and coaches.

Rene Tengan of Kapahulu attended the drive-thru celebration in 2021 and said Sunday’s homecoming was “so much better, 10 times better, because we got to be up close and personal with them.”

“We get to have them sign the signs we make or posters we bring, so it’s more personal.”

Tengan said watching the Warriors retain the title with Saturday’s sweep of Big West rival Long Beach State was “euphoric,” and attended the celebration with her daughter, Niki.

“This is her Mother’s Day present,” Niki said.

The homecoming celebration served as an extension of the fan support in Los Angeles that helped power the Warriors through their title run.

“At one point it felt like we’re playing in the Stan,” Mouchlias said of the atmosphere in Pauley Pavilion on Saturday. “I think we had more people than Long Beach. It was amazing.”

As the Warriors’ repeat galvanized the local fan base, Saturday’s victory also drew praise from a prominent former Hawaii resident in President Barack Obama.

“I’m a Hawai‘i kid, so I’ve got to congratulate the Rainbow Warriors for their back-to-back national volleyball championships! @HawaiiMensVB, you’ve made all of Hawai‘i proud,” Obama posted on Twitter with a photo of the Warriors.