Hawaii News

Honolulu Fire Department airlifts injured hiker, 27, from Crouching Lion trail

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 27-year-old hiker who injured her ankle Sunday from the Crouching Lion trail in Kaaawa.

The woman called for help at about 1:33 p.m., about an hour into her hike. HFD sent six units, staffed with 19 personnel, to the trail. The first firefighters arrived at the woman's hiking location at 1:52 p.m. HFD's Air 1 helicopter was dispatched and transported the woman to Swanzy Beach Park.