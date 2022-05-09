Honolulu Fire Department airlifts injured hiker, 27, from Crouching Lion trail

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 27-year-old hiker who injured her ankle Sunday from the Crouching Lion trail in Kaaawa.

The woman called for help at about 1:33 p.m., about an hour into her hike. HFD sent six units, staffed with 19 personnel, to the trail. The first firefighters arrived at the woman’s hiking location at 1:52 p.m. HFD’s Air 1 helicopter was dispatched and transported the woman to Swanzy Beach Park.