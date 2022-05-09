comscore Kohala ahupuaa to become living scientific laboratory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kohala ahupuaa to become living scientific laboratory

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  People around the world are trying to understand the strength of Indigenous people." — Micah Kane, CEO and president, Hawai'i Community Foundation

The ‘Iole Stewardship Center has been operating quietly for years on 2,400 acres of Kohala with the goal of restoring the land using the ancient wisdom of the Native Hawaiians. Read more

