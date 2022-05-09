Hawaii baseball team wins Vegas slugfest for fifth straight series victory

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For most of Sunday, Las Vegas and surrounding areas were under a dust-storm alert.

But when the dust settled, the University of Hawaii baseball team outlasted UNLV 18-13 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, Nev.

The ’Bows are 9-2 and averaging 9.5 runs on Sundays. They are 13-18 and averaging 4.4 runs on the other days.

“You get into that end-of-the-weekend pitching,” UH coach Rich Hill said, “our guys have done what they’re supposed to do with that: be really good against that Sunday pitching.”

By taking two of three this weekend, the Rainbow Warriors won their fifth consecutive series to improve to 22-20. Nine of their final 10 games of 2022 will be against Big West opponents, beginning with Thursday’s home game against Cal State Northridge. The ’Bows are in second place in the Big West. The Rebels, who lead the Mountain West, fell to 32-18.

It was a seesaw matchup in which the teams used a combined 17 pitchers and traded comebacks.

The Rebels scored four runs in the sixth to lead 9-5. But the ’Bows answered with four in the seventh to tie it at 9.

After the Rebels went ahead 10-9 in the bottom of the seventh, the ’Bows regained control with a five-run eighth inning. UH first baseman Jacob Igawa’s sixth home run of the season tied it at 10 to open the eighth. Then Matt Wong followed with a bases-empty homer to give the ’Bows an 11-10 lead they would not relinquish. Nainoa Cardinez’s three-run homer was the highlight of UH’s four-run ninth. The Rebels scored three runs against four UH pitchers in the final frame.

“Absolute nail-biter,” Hill said. “Wind is howling out again. Great time to hit. Back and forth. It was like a classic rock fight until the end. We pulled away with Cardinez’s big home run. That was great.”

Cardinez started in place of catcher DallasJ Duarte, who suffered a mid-body injury on Saturday night. Cardinez, a second-year ’Bow from Kapaa, entered with two hits in 30 at-bats. But he went 3-for-6, including his first NCAA home run.

“It was great to see Nainoa produce,” Hill said. “He really came through with a two-out RBI to tie it (at 9), and then the three-run homer. That was awesome. … You wear the uniform, it doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman, sophomore, senior, scholarship or not, you’re expected to be prepared and ready to go.”

Hill also praised Igawa and Wong connecting on back-to-back homers. “Those were two bombs,” Hill said. “They put us ahead right away, punching back at its best.”

Tyler Dyball, the sixth of nine UH pitchers, earned his first victory. Dyball opened the ninth, followed by Junior Flores, Cory Ronan and Las Vegas native Buddie Pindel.

“It was Sunday, and we don’t play until Thursday, so everybody’s available,” Hill said. “We got everybody in there, almost.”

The Rebels used eight pitchers — with a ninth-inning change required after reliever Nick Rupp was ejected for arguing a hit-batsman call.

Shortstop Jordan Donahue, batting leadoff for the first time this season; Wong and designated hitter Bronson Rivera each had three hits. Eight of the ’Bows’ 19 hits went for extra bases.

UNLV center fielder Rylan Charles, who leads the NCAA with 92 hits, went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer.