Scoreboard – May 9, 2022

Calendar Today GOLF HHSAA/David S. Ishii Boys State Championships: first round, 7 a.m. at Kaanapali Royal Golf Course. SOFTBALL HHSAA/DataHouse Division I Championships, first round: Kaiser vs. Hilo, noon; Campbell vs. Maui, 2:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Maryknoll, 7:30 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. TUESDAY GOLF HHSAA/David S. Ishii Boys State Championships: Final round, 7 a.m. at Kaanapali Royal Golf Course. SOFTBALL HHSAA/DataHouse Division I Championships: Consolation semifinals at McKinley: Kalani/Mililani loser vs. Campbell/Maui loser, 4 p.m.; Leilehua/Maryknoll loser vs. Kaiser/Hilo loser, 6 p.m. Quarterfinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: Kalani/Mililani winner vs. Kealakehe, noon; Leilehua/Maryknoll winner vs. Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.; Campbell/Maui winner vs. 'Iolani, 5 p.m.; Kaiser/Hilo winner vs. Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.