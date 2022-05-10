Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Hawaii celebrates UH’s NCAA title Today Updated 6:08 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! High-fives all around to the national champions of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team, a trophy held aloft now for two years running. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. High-fives all around to the national champions of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team, a trophy held aloft now for two years running. Their female counterparts, the Wahine of 1982 and 1983, were the only other UH teams to win back-to-back titles. Next season, the UH men will try to break a record by winning a third NCAA championship — and because the same winning Rainbow Warriors players will be back, that goal seems within reach. But why think too far ahead? This week is for reveling in the victory of 2022. Previous Story Off the News: Learn to live with sea level rise