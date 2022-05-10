Off the News: Hawaii celebrates UH’s NCAA title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

High-fives all around to the national champions of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team, a trophy held aloft now for two years running. Their female counterparts, the Wahine of 1982 and 1983, were the only other UH teams to win back-to-back titles.

Next season, the UH men will try to break a record by winning a third NCAA championship — and because the same winning Rainbow Warriors players will be back, that goal seems within reach. But why think too far ahead? This week is for reveling in the victory of 2022.