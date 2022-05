Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In collaboration with Sun Noodle, Shiro’s Saimin Haven just launched a new menu item: Dry mein. This dish ($9.95) is currently available only at the Waimalu location for dine-in service and takeout.

The dish features boiled noodles (not fried) that are sauced right after cooking. They’re garnished with char siu, luncheon meat, kamaboko and green onions. Shiro’s dry mein also comes with a teri stick and dashi dipping broth.

This is the first of possibly many more collaboration projects between Shiro’s and Sun Noodle, according to Bryce Fujimoto, catering manager of Shiro’s Saimin Haven.

“We have nothing but respect for Ukisan and Sun Noodle,” Fujimoto says. “If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it’s that we need to stick together to make it. Sun Noodle helped us out in tough spots in the past, and we are there for them however we can be.”

This cookie shop moves to town

Waipahu-based confectionery The Cookie Lady Hawaii recently moved to the 808 Center (808 Sheridan St.). Under new ownership, the brand will continue to serve its crisp cookies to the community, while introducing new flavors.

Popular cookie flavors include lemon, sprinkles, chocolate chip, chocolate chip with macadamia nuts, almond, peanut butter, peanut butter chocolate chip, furikake and cornflakes. The retail store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

To learn more, visit cookieladyhawaii.com.

A new flagship store

Holey Grail Donuts will soon open its Honolulu flagship store at Aeo in Ward Village. A community preview day on May 13 will kick off operations for the business’s first permanent brick-and-mortar location. The festivities will culminate in a grand opening celebration — also open to the general public — on National Doughnut Day (June 3).

The community is invited to the new store’s preview on May 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. with live music. New offerings include an expanded selection of rotating doughnuts — which will feature eight flavor choices daily — a special nine-pack box, and new beverages (ube milk and ube latte available on tap). Each customer will be given a complimentary L&L donut of Meyer lemon sugar, Tahitian lime curd and citrus caviar.

The new flagship store is located at 1001 Queen St. (Makai entrance to Whole Foods Market Queen). The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. To learn more, visit holeygraildonuts.com or call 808-482-0311.

Taco bell foundation awards live mas scholarships

The Taco Bell Foundation recently awarded two Hawaii Taco Bell employees with $10,000 Live Mas Scholarships to pursue higher education. Eric Naleieha, a team member at Taco Bell Kaneohe, and Janelle Kama, a team member at Taco Bell Kailua, were selected from a pool of more than 8,000 applicants.

The Live Mas Scholarship was designed to support creative and innovative students ages 16-26 years who are passionate about creating a better future and making a positive impact on their community. Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that helps America’s young people pursue their career aspirations and educational goals.

For more information, visit tacobellfoundation.org.