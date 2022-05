Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

WhiteSpace Architects has relocated its Honolulu office and added two employees:

>> Colin Kodama has been hired as a project manager. He is a licensed structural engineer who will provide expert in-house engineering design on the team’s projects. Kodama was most recently a partner at Nagamine Okawa Engineers Inc., a consulting structural engineering firm.

>> Alessandra “Ali” Olsen has been hired as an architectural designer. Her current projects include a number of custom residences on Oahu and Kauai. Most recently, she served as an architectural designer at Design Partner Inc., where she focused on federal Department of Defense and both federal and state Department of Education projects in Hawaii, Okinawa and Guam.

