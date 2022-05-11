Editorial | Off the News Off the News: How to get COVID-19 exposure app Today Updated 6 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! App Store users with iPhones who want the ability to report a positive COVID-19 result from a home test: Don’t panic when you can’t find the AlohaSafe Alert app there. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. App Store users with iPhones who want the ability to report a positive COVID-19 result from a home test: Don’t panic when you can’t find the AlohaSafe Alert app there. That’s because Apple has folded the feature into its built-in Exposure Notifications setting; find it on the Settings main menu. Android users can still download the latest app version from Google Play. Whichever phone, you will have to request a code from the state Health Department to report your test result. Best to read up at alohasafealert.org. Previous Story Letters: Vote out legislators who support gut-and-replace; A small minority have blocked TMT project; Raising minimum wage means more automation