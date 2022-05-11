Off the News: How to get COVID-19 exposure app

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

App Store users with iPhones who want the ability to report a positive COVID-19 result from a home test: Don’t panic when you can’t find the AlohaSafe Alert app there. That’s because Apple has folded the feature into its built-in Exposure Notifications setting; find it on the Settings main menu.

Android users can still download the latest app version from Google Play. Whichever phone, you will have to request a code from the state Health Department to report your test result. Best to read up at alohasafealert.org.