BYU’S Allysha Mae Mateo leads golfers with Hawaii ties in NCAAs

Brigham Young senior Allysha Mae Mateo is holding steady in what is possibly her last collegiate tournament, shooting a second consecutive 2-over 74 Tuesday in the NCAA Franklin Regional in Franklin, Tenn.

The 2018 Maryknoll alumna is the top Cougar after two rounds, sitting in a tie for 25th place at 4 over.

She finished her second round with four birdies and six bogeys and could never build any momentum. All four of her birdies were followed by a bogey on the next hole.

Mateo, whose lone win in college was at the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate as a sophomore in 2019, is one of three golfers from Hawaii high schools playing in the NCAA Championships in Division I this week.

There are six regional sites for the first time ever this year, with the top four out of 12 at each site advancing to the NCAA championship round in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 20-25.

Sacramento State junior Jennifer Koga, a graduate of Laurel Springs, an online school, shot a 6-over 77 and is currently in 52nd place in the NCAA Stanford Regional in Stanford, Calif.

Koga, who is competing as one of six individuals in the field, made her only birdie of the round on the par-3 second, her 11th hole of the day.

Pepperdine junior Reese Guzman, a 2019 Maui High alumna, shot a 6-over 77 in the opening round of the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional on Monday.

Guzman, who did not make a birdie in her round, was substituted out for another golfer in Tuesday’s second round.

The Waves are one of three teams tied for sixth place at 36 over and will enter the final round 11 shots behind Michigan for the fourth spot that would advance to the NCAA championship round.

BASEBALL

>> Jonah Hurney, Hawaii Prep ’18: The Virginia Tech junior left-hander improved to 4-1 for the season, tossing three scoreless innings of relief in a 15-5 win over Villanova on Saturday. Hurney allowed two hits and struck out two and didn’t walk a batter for the Hokies, who are ranked fourth in the nation by Baseball America.

>> Jacob Hinderleider, ‘Iolani ’19: The Davidson junior shortstop finished 7-for-14 with two homers, four runs and 10 RBIs in a three-game sweep of UMass over the weekend. Hinderleider, who had his first two-homer game and a career-high six RBIs in the win on Saturday, is on a 12-game hitting streak for the Wildcats, who are 37-9 overall and 15-3 in the Atlantic 10.

>> Shaydon Kubo, ‘Iolani ’19: The Northern Colorado sophomore second baseman hit .500 (6-for-12) with two walks, a double, a grand slam, five runs scored and five RBIs to help the Bears win two of three against Western Illinois over the weekend.

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’20: The Kansas sophomore shortstop finished 5-for-13 with a double, a home run and three RBIs as the Jayhawks lost two of three to Kansas State over the weekend.

>> Kelena Sauer, Kamehameha ’20: The San Diego State sophomore right-hander won his second game of the season, striking out four and allowing one hit with no walks in two scoreless innings of relief in a 7-6 win over Air Force in 12 innings on Sunday.

>> JT Navyac, Saint Louis ’20: The Cal State Fullerton sophomore shortstop finished 3-for-10 with two triples, two runs scored and four RBIs as the Titans dropped two of three against UC San Diego over the weekend.

>> Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The California freshman designated hitter finished 4-for-13 with a run and three RBIs as the Golden Bears were swept by Stanford over the weekend.

>> Keith Torres, Saint Louis ’17: The Sacramento State senior shortstop finished 3-for-9 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored, two walks and an RBI as the Hornets lost two of three to Grand Canyon over the weekend.

>> Jake Tsukada, Punahou ’19: The Portland sophomore second baseman finished 3-for-12 with three runs scored and an RBI in a sweep of Santa Clara over the weekend.

>> Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo, Kailua ’18: The Tarleton State junior second baseman finished 2-for-12 with a double, three walks and five runs scored as the Texans lost two of three to Abilene Christian over the weekend.

SOFTBALL

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ’17: The Oklahoma senior finished the regular season hitting a grand slam in a 5-3 win over No. 7 Oklahoma State to complete a three-game sweep on Saturday. Alo finished the series hitting .400 (4-for-10) with two walks, three runs scored and six RBIs for the No. 1-ranked Sooners (48-1), who open the Big 12 tournament on Thursday.

>> Darian Kanno, Mid-Pacific ’21: The Hiram (Ohio) freshman was named to the All-North Coast Athletic Conference tournament team on Sunday after helping the Terriers win their first conference title since 2011. Kanno finished the tournament 5-for-12 at the plate, with three walks, a double, three runs scored and an RBI. She earned a complete-game victory in the first game of the tournament on the mound, allowing four runs on six hits in six innings with two walks and five strikeouts. After allowing four earned runs on 10 hits in an eight-inning, complete-game loss to No. 1 seed DePauw on Sunday, she came back to pitch the final inning of a 5-2 win in the rematch and earn the save to clinch the tournament title. Hiram will open the NCAA Division III tournament against Piedmont University on Friday.

>> Rylee Nishimoto, Mililani ’20: The Sonoma State sophomore left fielder finished 4-for-15 with two walks, a double, seven runs scored and two RBIs to help the Seawolves win their second straight California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament title. Sonoma State earned the No. 4 seed in the West Region and will open with Cal State Monterey Bay in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament on Thursday.

>> Keila Kamoku, Kamehameha ’21: The Ole Miss freshman second baseman finished 2-for-9 with a double and an RBI as the Rebels closed the regular season winning two of three against Georgia over the weekend. The two teams will meet again in the first round of the SEC tournament on Wednesday.

>> Gigi Araki, Leilehua ’20: The UC Riverside sophomore doubled, walked three times, scored three runs and had three RBIs to help the Highlanders win two of three over UC Santa Barbara over the weekend.

>> D’Asha Saiki, Punahou ’19: The California sophomore second baseman hit a two-run homer and scored twice in a 9-2 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.