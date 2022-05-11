comscore BYU’S Allysha Mae Mateo leads golfers with Hawaii ties in NCAAs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

BYU'S Allysha Mae Mateo leads golfers with Hawaii ties in NCAAs

  By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Brigham Young senior Allysha Mae Mateo is holding steady in what is possibly her last collegiate tournament, shooting a second consecutive 2-over 74 Tuesday in the NCAA Franklin Regional in Franklin, Tenn. Read more

