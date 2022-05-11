Ailana Agbayani delivers walk-off hit for top seed ‘Iolani

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ailana Agbayani did just about everything and clutched up, too.

The senior singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring Kennadie Tsue to give top-seeded ‘Iolani a 4-3 win over Campbell on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Datahouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

“I think it’s just the environment, being here, being back again. I just want that same feeling I had as a freshman,” Agbayani said.

Agbayani was spectacular on the mound as well, firing 51⁄3 innings of no-hit relief with nine strikeouts and no walks. As usual, she started at shortstop while Allie Capello made the start in the circle.

“Nothing was actually working in warmups. I was missing all of my spots. Balls over the catcher’s head,” Agbayani said. “But in the game environment, I felt ready.”

Though it has been three years since the last state tournament, when ‘Iolani won the crown, the 2022 Raiders showed every bit of that championship composure.

“The fact that it was that close for that long showed how much both teams wanted it,” Matsuda said.

‘Iolani (22-4 overall) will face Mililani (19-5) in the semifinal round today at 7:30 p.m.

After a 3-all score through four innings, it remained deadlocked as the game turned into a pitchers’ duel between Agbayani and Campbell ace Taryn Irimata.

Irimata struck out eight Raiders through seven innings, then struck out Mia Carbonell to begin the bottom of the eighth. However, Kaylee Matsuda sent an opposite-field triple to right, setting up the game-winner.

“(Irimata) was going outside the whole game, so I had to be ready for it,” Matsuda said.

Campbell intentionally walked Tsue and Milla Fukuda to load the bases. Lexi Tilton grounded into a 5-2 fielder’s choice, forcing out Matsuda at home plate. Then Agbayani stepped into the batter’s box. Her opposite-field hit scored Tsue to win it.

“I was trying to see every pitch. I was trying to calm myself down. There was a lot going on. Bases loaded. Crowd screaming. So I stayed calm and did me,” Agbayani said. “I was just trying to hit the ball hard on the ground because I know my teammates are fast. They’ll score.”

Campbell was without head coach Shag Hermosura, who was “under the weather,” according to a Sabers official. Assistant coach Keahi Kapana stepped in with a game plan that nearly had Campbell knock out the No. 1 seed.

“We knew the small game was going to happen. We practiced and prepared all week for it,” Kapana said. “Taryn pitched lights out. That’s the kind of game we knew she was going to pitch. She hit every spot she was supposed to hit. We knew it was going to be this kind of game, a one-run game. It’s just bummers we’re on the short end.”

The Sabers scored in the top of the first to break the ice. Cairah Curran led off with a walk, stole second base and came home on Paige Nakashima’s single to left field.

In the bottom of the first, Agbayani reached base on a bunt single that came to a full stop a few feet up the first-base line. Capello followed with a scorching double to left center, scoring Agbayani to tie the game.

In the top of the third, Curran led off with a walk. Nakashima’s line drive bounced off the turf and caromed off the leg of Matsuda, the center fielder. While Matsuda hustled to gather the ball in right center, Curran raced home to give the Sabers a 2-1 lead.

After Kaiana Kong popped out, Lorraine Alo’s safety squeeze allowed Nakashima to score from third base for a 3-1 Campbell lead. After Leia Duropan walked, Agbayani replaced Capello in the circle and struck out Kaylissa Nakoa to end the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, ‘Iolani went heavy on the bunt game, manufacturing two runs to tie the game while the ball left the infield just once. Matsuda led off with a single to right, then stole second base. Tsue laid down a sacrifice bunt, but Irimata’s throw pulled first baseman Lorraine Alo off the bag.

With runners at the corners, Fukuda bunted but was ruled out of the base path for ‘Iolani’s first out. Tilton then bunted, and the ball was fielded by Alo, who dropped it. That allowed Matsuda to score from third base to bring the Raiders within 3-2.

Agbayani, the master bunter of all, laid down a spinning bunt in front of the plate that allowed Tsue to slide home safely before Irimata could make the throw. Capello popped out on a bunt attempt and Irimata struck out Harley Acosta to end the fourth frame.

Meanwhile, Agbayani was in a groove with six strikeouts and no walks. She retired all but one of the 14 Sabers she faced through the seventh inning with the exception of one hit batter.

The Raiders had momentum with Agbayani, Capello and Acosta due up in the bottom of the seventh. However, Irimata had them guessing among her fastball, curve and screwball. She struck out Agbayani and Capello, but Acosta reached base on an opposite-field single.

With an 0-2 count on Hunter Salausa-Galletes, courtesy runner Keely Kai stole second base and continued to third on a throwing error. Salausa-Galletes then missed a surprising bunt attempt for the third strike, and the game went into extra innings.

Kapolei 21, Kaiser 5, 5 innings

Winning pitcher Jerzie Liana belted a home run in an eight-run first inning as the second-seeded Hurricanes overwhelmed the Cougars. Kapolei (15-4-1) will meet Maryknoll in today’s 5 p.m. semifinal.

The Hurricanes finished with 21 hits. They belted five homers, including two by Cheylene Valdez-Asato. Moani Ioane and Chenoa Cainglit also homered. Valdez-Asato finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Ioane went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs.

Kaiser stunned the OIA champions with two runs off Liana in the top of the first inning, but the ‘Canes answered with seven hits in their turn at bat. They added two runs on three hits in the bottom of the second to open their lead to 10-2.

After seven more runs in the third with the help of two Kaiser errors, Kapolei was ahead 17-2.