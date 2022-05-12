University of Hawaii at Manoa graduation ceremonies shift to require masks

The University of Hawaii at Manoa has made a rule change to require masking at the three commencement ceremonies this weekend, officials have announced.

“The recent increase in COVID-19 cases has prompted the change from encouraging masks to requiring them. State health officials and experts from the UH medical community have warned that preventive measures should be followed to limit the current rise in cases,” said a statement from the university.

The ceremonies are at 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The only time masks may be removed is when the graduating student poses for the on-stage photo when receiving their diploma, the university said.

Mask wearing is encouraged during lei giving outdoors.

All three ceremonies can be viewed live via the university’s webcast, and a recording will remain available online for several months.