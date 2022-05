Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thanks to legislators for their service to Hawaii; Education can combat dangerous teen vaping; Vacation rental law limits traveler’s options. Read more

My thanks to the state senators, representatives and their assistants for their service and dedication to us. The farewell speeches of the final day of the legislative session were moving and underscored the sincerity of our legislators to serve the needs and secure the future of the people of Hawaii, often at personal and family sacrifice.

As a legislative assistant to former state Sen. T.C. Yim, I observed that the majority of those in political office do so out of a public-service commitment to make Hawaii a better place for all of us to live.

Yim shared how he grew up poor, got a scholarship to Kamehameha Schools and how he unexpectedly ended up in public office.

His Hawaii was like a plantation with limited social and economic mobility until the World War II GI Bill allowed many 442nd and 100th Battalion veterans to become college-educated, prompting many to successfully run for public office, which democratized Hawaii’s political landscape.

My father was one of those veterans. Truly, education is the equalizer of people.

John Nakao

Ala Moana

Education can combat dangerous teen vaping

Since elementary school, I knew the world was corrupt: People did bad things, and drugs were bad. It’s no surprise that kids my age are vaping. What hurts the most is what little is being done to prevent these middle- and high-schoolers from hurting themselves at the expense of an overglorified trend.

It’s not like they don’t have a moral compass, either; they hide their habits from their parents and comprehend that what they’re doing is wrong. They do it mainly because peer pressure, flavors and vaping is a lesser evil when compared to cigarettes.

Schools should educate us more on this subject by applying it to the curriculum. I believe if students knew the irreparable damage from the scientific yet real-world experience of guest speakers, it would prevent them from becoming addicts in the future and would make them think twice about their decisions.

Yixssya Sanchez

Wahiawa

Build pedestrian bridges where really needed

Once again, taxpayer money is being wasted, this time on the pedestrian bridge across Ala Moana Boulevard serving the rich luxury-condo owners in the Ward area and the Howard Hughes Corp. (“Ala Moana Boulevard pedestrian bridge construction to begin,” Star-Advertiser, May 2). Who’s getting kickbacks on this one?

The money would be better spent on several pedestrian bridges across the Pali Highway in Nuuanu and across Farrington Highway in Waianae, Nanakuli and Maili. That’s where many pedestrian deaths have been recorded, crossing those busy highways.

Delwyn Ching

Mililani

Vacation rental law limits traveler’s options

As an overseas traveler (Australian), I am very upset that I can no longer stay in private accommodation in the Kailua area. I love the interaction and personalization of this type of accommodations. Plus the insight to island life and culture makes it a pleasant learning experience.

I work in international travel and heartily dislike hotel-type accommodation for my breaks of a month or more when I come to Hawaii.

The new law really disadvantages those of us who want to live like a local in affordable accommodations (“Mayor Rick Blangiardi signs short-term rental bill,” Star-Advertiser, April 27). This is about my 50th trip to Hawaii and now it seems I have to look elsewhere for travels, as the cost will now double. I would not consider paying $4,500-plus for a studio for a month. Plus, a 90-day rental is out of the question for most travelers.

Hopefully more hosts will sign up for AirBnb to offer affordable accommodation for 30 days or less and allow those of us who love regular visits to our “sweet” spots to continue.

Lyn Schuemaker

Gosford, Australia

30-day rentals make sense; 90 days doesn’t

The 30-day vacation rental was a good compromise. A 90-day vacation rental was aimed to kill the vacation rental business.

Why didn’t the city go after all the no-host, out-of-state vacation rental owners? The city said that the majority of vacation rental owners were from out of state. People doing responsible hosting got penalized. The city took a “one size fits all” solution. Now the visitors can go to Waikiki and get shot, stabbed, beaten up and robbed. Another person just got beaten up recently. I’m sure visitors reading this do not want to stay in Waikiki.

What’s the alternative for them? Maybe city officials and hotel industry lobbyist can open up their homes for guests, family and friends for 90 days.

Wouldn’t that be something?

E. Kwon Chung

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter