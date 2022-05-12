comscore Off the News: An avoidable air tour tragedy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: An avoidable air tour tragedy

  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

All seven people aboard died in a 2019 helicopter crash in a fog-shrouded, mountainous region of Kauai. This week, National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy called it “100% preventable.” That’s a devastating finding. Read more

