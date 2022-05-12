Off the News: An avoidable air tour tragedy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All seven people aboard died in a 2019 helicopter crash in a fog-shrouded, mountainous region of Kauai. This week, National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy called it “100% preventable.” That’s a devastating finding. Read more

All seven people aboard died in a 2019 helicopter crash in a fog-shrouded, mountainous region of Kauai. This week, National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy called it “100% preventable.” That’s a devastating finding.

The NTSB reported Tuesday that Federal Aviation Administration delays in installing weather cameras, and requiring tour and charter operators to adopt safety-management systems — both now underway — contributed to the deadly crash. Hawaii deserves better. Lax protection and oversight of air tours in the islands cannot be tolerated.