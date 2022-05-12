Editorial | Off the News Off the News: An avoidable air tour tragedy Today Updated 11:13 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! All seven people aboard died in a 2019 helicopter crash in a fog-shrouded, mountainous region of Kauai. This week, National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy called it “100% preventable.” That’s a devastating finding. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. All seven people aboard died in a 2019 helicopter crash in a fog-shrouded, mountainous region of Kauai. This week, National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy called it “100% preventable.” That’s a devastating finding. The NTSB reported Tuesday that Federal Aviation Administration delays in installing weather cameras, and requiring tour and charter operators to adopt safety-management systems — both now underway — contributed to the deadly crash. Hawaii deserves better. Lax protection and oversight of air tours in the islands cannot be tolerated. Previous Story Letters: Masks protect students, teachers, support staff; Bioenergy plant needed to provide firm power; Don’t vote for veterans who don’t honor oaths