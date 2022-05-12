Agbayani’s pitching, hitting put ‘Iolani back in state softball final

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Iolani overwhelmed Mililani 10-4 in the semifinal round on Wednesday night and will meet rival Maryknoll in the title game of the Datahouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Ailana Agbayani came up big again in five innings of relief for the win. She allowed four runs on 10 hits, striking out seven with one run. The Raiders (23-4 overall) won the crown in 2019, and there hadn’t been a state softball tourney until this week.

As usual, Agbayani started at shortstop before moving to the circle. ‘Iolani’s 4-3 lead shrank in dramatic fashion when Jackie Kirkpatrick blasted a three-run homer off Agbayani in the bottom of the third inning.

“In the end, it was the third inning and I knew in my mind I had lots of game left. I have a great offensive and defensive team behind me, so I decided I’m going to keep competing and don’t give up,” Agbayani said. “It got me here. It was all about adjusting my pitches and making sure I’m on every single pitch, and try to do my best.”

Mililani (19-6) will play Kapolei for third place this afternoon.

When the teams met at the Trojan Classic on March 7, ‘Iolani prevailed 8-2.

“It was very different in this atmosphere. In our regular-season games there was never this many people,” Agbayani said. “We have our fans here, a lot of our friends and family here. They believe in me so I believe in myself.”

The Raiders played some small ball and boom ball in the top of the third to break the ice. Kaylee Matsuda led off with a double to left and on Kennadie Tsue’s sacrifice bunt, the throw to first was dropped by Mililani second baseman Taryn Hirano. That allowed Matsuda to race home for ‘Iolani’s first run.

After a fly ball out, Lexi Tilton reached base with a bunt single. On the next pitch, Agbayani clouted a deep home run over the left field fence to give the Raiders a 4-0 lead.

Capello pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts, permitting two hits before yielding to Agbayani in the bottom of the third. Agbayani, who hurled 5 1/3 no-hit innings in the quarterfinals against Campbell, was sharp at first.

She retired the first two batters she faced, then walked MacKenzie Kila and gave up a single to Kolbi Kochi. Then Kirkpatrick, who had struck out against Capello earlier, went after the first pitch and launched a towering opposite-field shot over the right field fence. Her three-run homer brought the Lady Trojans within 4-3.

The Raiders were busy on the base paths in the top of the fourth, but came up empty. Mia Carbonell led off with a walk and Matsuda followed with a bunt single, but on that play, Carbonell was thrown out at third base on a throw by Mililani second baseman Hirano. Matsuda made her way to second base, barely eluding the tag, but Tsue struck out and Fukuda popped out to end the threat.

The top of the fifth was a busy one for Mililani centerfielder Cierra Yamamoto, who caught two fly balls. Capello then smacked a double to deep right, but Harley Acosta sent a fly ball to center for the third out.

After Kirkpatrick’s swat, Agbayani settled in. Kirkpatrick popped out in her next at-bat against Agbayani in the fifth.

Then came the big sixth frame for ‘Iolani. Carbonell walked with one out, and with two outs, Tsue was hit on her facemask on an 0-2 count. After Fukuda walked, the bases were loaded for Tilton. The senior belted a tailing line drive that was nearly caught by Aniya sprinting toward the left-field line. All three base runners scored on what was ruled an error, and ‘Iolani’s lead was 7-3.

The Raiders weren’t done. Ashley Ogata, who struck out all 15 batters she faced in Mililani’s quarterfinal win over Kealakehe, replaced Dani Monroe in the circle. Agbayani greeted her with an opposite-field double to left, scoring Tilton from third base. ‘Iolani’s four-run sixth inning opened the lead to 8-3.

Mililani answered in the bottom of the sixth with singles by Kaui Garcia and Ashley Ogata. Makayla Pagampao popped out and Aniya grounded into a force out at third base. After Hirano singled to center, the bases were loaded for Yamamoto.

Yamamoto fouled off three pitches and finally walked on a full count, forcing in courtesy runner Erika Wannomae from third base. Agbayani then struck out Kila to end the inning.

‘Iolani responded with two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Acosta led off with a walk and pinch hitter Kealohi Markham laid down a sacrifice bunt. The throw to second base was late, and both runners were safe. After a sacrifice bunt by Carbonell advanced the runners, Matsuda singled to right, scoring Acosta for a 9-4 lead.

Tsue followed with a safety squeeze bunt, scoring Markham from third base for a 10-4 Raiders lead.

The Trojans mustered one last rally try in the bottom of the seventh. After Kolbi Kochi, Kirkpatrick and Kaui Garcia singled to load the bases, Agbayani fanned Ashley Ogata, Makayla Pagampao and Amber Aniya to end the game.

“It’s going to be competition and whoever comes out, comes out. We’re going to compete and bring it, and leave it all on the field tomorrow,” Agbayani said.