comscore Agbayani’s pitching, hitting put ‘Iolani back in state softball final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Agbayani’s pitching, hitting put ‘Iolani back in state softball final

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • JAY METZGER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Agbayani wound up for a pitch against the Trojans.

    JAY METZGER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Agbayani wound up for a pitch against the Trojans.

  • JAY METZGER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani’s Ailana Agbayani (1) received a hero’s welcome from her teammates after hitting a three-run home run against Mililani.

    JAY METZGER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    ‘Iolani’s Ailana Agbayani (1) received a hero’s welcome from her teammates after hitting a three-run home run against Mililani.

The Raiders are back. ‘Iolani overwhelmed Mililani 10-4 in the semifinal round on Wednesday night and will meet rival Maryknoll in the title game of the Datahouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Ailana Agbayani delivers walk-off hit for top seed ‘Iolani
Next Story
Scoreboard - May 12, 2022

Scroll Up