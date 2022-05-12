Waimea, others make quick work of opponents in first round of D-II state softball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The first round of the Datahouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships in Division II on Wednesday didn’t last very long.

The first three games at Patsy Mink Stadium on Maui all ended in the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Taelor Camelo tossed a three-hit shutout for KIF runner-up Waimea in an 11-0 win over Nanakuli.

Camelo did not walk a batter and faced two hitters over the minimum to lead the Menehune (10-5-1) into the night game tonight in the quarterfinals against No. 1 seed Hawaii Prep.

Ryleah Torres homered and drove in three runs and Sianni Saki scored three times for Waimea, which advanced to the quarterfinals for the third tournament in a row.

Waialua 12, Lanai 8

Laci Sabanal drew four walks and scored three runs and Kawehi Grace-Campbell singled twice, reached base four times and scored three runs to help the Bulldogs (8-6) beat the Pinelasses (6-1-1).

Anela Hernandez struck out five in four innings to earn the win and Maura Muniz closed out the game, allowing two runs on three hits over the final three innings.

Waialua led 9-8 in the top of the seventh and tacked on three more runs on three different wild pitches.

Noelani Sigrah doubled and drove in three runs and Alanna Manuel and Malia George both went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for Lanai.

Kamehameha-Hawaii 17, Kaimuki 1, 5 inn.

First baseman Keanu Marie Huihui finished a home run shy of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs to lead the Warriors (7-2) over the Bulldogs (7-8).

Napualaiku Ho was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs and Jeyla Bettis-Shigeishi had three hits and scored four times for the Warriors.

Emily Hora pitched a three-hitter and struck out seven to earn the win.

Aiea 17, Honokaa 0, 5 inn.

Taja Souza worked three perfect innings and combined with Chrijon Peneuta on a one-hitter to lead Na Alii (11-6) over the Dragons (4-5).

Cayleigh Naito homered and scored four runs and Kiersten Chong singled twice and scored three runs out of the leadoff spot for Aiea.

Six of Aiea’s 11 hits went for extra bases as Na Alii scored in every inning.