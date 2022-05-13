Oahu grand jury indicts man for attempted sexual assault of woman in wheelchair

An Oahu grand jury today indicted a 28-year-old man on charges of first-degree attempted sexual assault, second-degree assault and third-degree promoting of a dangerous drug in connection with allegedly attempting to force a woman in a wheelchair to perform a sex act on him.

The Star-Advertiser is withholding the man’s name to protect the victim’s identity.

His aggregate bail is set at $200,000.

The alleged attempted sex assault occurred at a residence Monday night.

Police said the man was acting “erratically” and tried to force the victim to perform a sex act on him. When she refused, the man shoved a cloth into her mouth and left the apartment.

When he returned, the two argued and he slapped her in the face, police said.

Police were called and officers arrested him. Upon his arrest, police said the man had two small bags in his possession that contained crystal-like substances that appeared to be crystal methamphetamine.