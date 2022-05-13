Off the News: New take on ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ drive

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. Postal Service’s annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive, a worthy effort, is this Saturday. But due to the ongoing pandemic, rather than donating actual food items via postal pickup as has been tradition, mail carriers are asking customers to support the drive virtually with monetary donations.

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) say donors can text “NALC” to “71777” in order to receive a link to Hawaii’s “Stamp Out Hunger” web page (or see www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive). Donations go to community entities such as the Hawaii Foodbank, which provides food aid to more than 123,000 households statewide.