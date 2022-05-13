comscore Off the News: New take on ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ drive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: New take on ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ drive

The U.S. Postal Service’s annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive, a worthy effort, is this Saturday. But due to the ongoing pandemic, rather than donating actual food items via postal pickup as has been tradition, mail carriers are asking customers to support the drive virtually with monetary donations. Read more

