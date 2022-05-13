Rearview Mirror: Readers on target with tales of the Green Turtle
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
- Updated 11:39 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Evergreen was the first restaurant at 1529 Kapiolani Blvd., near Keeaumoku Street, from 1950 to 1962. The Green Turtle was there next, from 1962 to 1970.
COURTESY PETER RIVERA
Evergreen menu.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1969
John Saclausa entertained at the Green Turtle piano bar. He also played at Canlis, Queen’s Surf, South Seas Village, the Eagle’s Nest and Our Lady of Peace Cathedral downtown, where he was organist.
