Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 13, 2022

Calendar

Today

SOFTBALL

HHSAA/DataHouse Division II Championships: Consolation semifinals, Nanakuli vs. Lanai, 10 a.m.; fifth-place semifinals, Aiea vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, noon; Hawaii Prep vs. Waialua, 2:15 p.m.; semifinals: Kapaa vs. Waipahu, 4:30 p.m.; Waimea vs. Pac-Five, 7 p.m.; games at Patsy T. Mink Stadium.

TRACK AND FIELD

HHSAA/Island Movers State Championships: field events at 11 a.m.; running events at 3:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.

SATURDAY

SOFTBALL

HHSAA/DataHouse Division II Championships. Consolation: TBD vs. Kaimuki, noon. Fifth place: TBD vs. TBD, 2:15 p.m. Third place: TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m. Final: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Field.

TRACK AND FIELD

HHSAA/Island Movers State Championships: field events at noon; running events at 5:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.