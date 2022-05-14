Law enforcement looking for inmate who escaped from Waiawa Correctional Facility

State Sheriffs and Honolulu police are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Waiawa Correctional Facility this evening.

The state Department of Public Safety said that Manuel Kuailani, 44, and Desmond Puu, 41, had scaled a barbed wire fence to escape from the facility at around 5:15 p.m. A lockdown of the facility was ordered, and staff searched the surrounding area and called the Honolulu Police Department for assistance.

Puu voluntarily returned to the facility, but Kuailani is still missing, DPS said. He is serving time for a first-degree burglary conviction, and his next parole hearing was scheduled for October. He faces an escape charge when found.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Kuailani is urged to call 911 or Sheriffs Dispatch at 808-586-1352.