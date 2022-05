Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Zephyr Insurance Co. Inc., has promoted Boyd Kauhane to marketing manager. He first joined Zephyr Insurance in 2021 as senior business development manager. Prior to that, he was the territory sales manager at United Property and Casualty Insurance. He has also held positions as a sales consultant at State Farm Hawaii and an agency owner at Allstate Insurance Hawaii.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Tracy Allen, a sales associate with their top- producing Honolulu office, was the No. 1 Coldwell Banker sales associate in sales volume in Hawaii with more than $200 million in closed volume in 2021. Allen also ranked fifth nationally out of more than 100,000 Coldwell Banker sales professionals based on closed adjusted gross commission income in 2021. She has more than three decades of residential real estate experience and is a Coldwell Banker global luxury property specialist.

Vasana Chiu has joined Goodsill Anderson Quinn & Stifel as an associate focusing on real estate and finance law. Prior to joining Goodsill, Chiu was an associate in the tax, trusts and estates and transactional practice groups of another large Hawaii law firm. Before practicing law, she was a CPA in New York City for 12 years and worked for the public accounting firms of Pr and Ernst & Young.

