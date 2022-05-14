Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

TODAY

SOFTBALL

HHSAA/DataHouse Division II Championships: Consolation, Nanakuli vs. Kaimuki, noon; fifth place, Hawaii Prep vs. Aiea, 2:15 p.m.; semifinal continuation, Waimea vs. Pac-Five, 4 p.m.; third place: Waimea/Pac-Five loser vs. Waipahu, 4:30 p.m.; championship, Waimea/Pac-Five winner vs. Kapaa, 7 p.m.; games at Patsy T. Mink Field.

TRACK AND FIELD

HHSAA/Island Movers State Championships: field events at noon; running events begin at 5:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

BIG WEST: CSUN at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.