Man, 19, in critical condition after vehicle collision with city bus

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after the car he was operating rear-ended a city bus Saturday evening in the Ewa Beach area.

At about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man driving a 1998 Honda sedan was headed south on Fort Weaver Road just south of Old Fort Weaver Road and veered to the right across two lanes of traffic for unknown reasons, police said. The sedan rear-ended a city bus, operated by a 54-year-old man, stopped on the right shoulder at a bus stop.

Police said the driver of the sedan was in critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There were no injuries reported aboard TheBus.

At this time, police said speed, alcohol, or drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.