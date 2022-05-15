Man, 39, in serious condition after stabbing behind Waikiki police substation

A 39-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on a beach behind the Waikiki police substation early this morning, according to an EMS report.
The stabbing occurred around 4 a.m. at 2425 Kalakaua Ave., where paramedics treated and transported the victim to a hospital in serious condition, EMS said.
No further details were immediately available.
