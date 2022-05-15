K-Drama: Heung-gia livid after Ae-sun selects dress by Ah-reum

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 9-10

6:40 p.m. today

Heung-gia is furious when Ae-sun picks Ah-reum’s dress. Se-ran is suspicious about whether Ah-reum really did create the dress, then finds Young-kwang’s photo in Ah-reum’s drawer. Ah-reum and Young-kwang return on the last boat out of Nam-ee Island. Bo-bae and Gyu-chan miss it. Young-kwang asks Ah-reum to marry him after his father gets married.

Episodes 11-12

7:45 p.m. today

Ah-reum and Young-kwang arrange for their families to meet. Ah-reum sees Gyu-chan and Young-kwang together in the hotel lobby. Young-kwang chases after Mal-sook. Kang-ho keeps running into Ah-reum. Se-ran is elated to finally receive a blessing to marry Kang-ho. Ah-reum is shocked to see Young-kwang on her way to meet Bo-bae’s fiance’s family.

“My Secret Terrius”

Episodes 29-30

6:45 p.m. Monday

Bon and K have a faceoff. While Ae Rin runs with the confidential list to safety, she hears a gunshot. Yoon Chun-sang is enraged when he discovers his list is missing.

Episodes 31-32

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Bon becomes aware that Park Do-hun is part of Cornerstone and rushes to inform the convoy. Yong Tae receives an unexpected call from Chun-sang.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Haedang is given another opportunity to appear on TV. Sunghwan is tortured after finding out about Jina’s past. Yoonhee finds out that Nagyong has tried to put a wedge between Sunghwan and Hyunjoon. Jina offers Haedang’s family a lump sum of money to stop Haedang from making a TV appearance.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Hyunjoon breaks up with Yoonhee and confesses his feelings to Haedang. Bongsun starts working to help the family. Gyongsu tells Jina about her son Gyongsu.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 7

7:50 p.m. Friday

Jongyunbee persuades the nine leaders to place Yiginashi on the throne. Shingui Ghan threatens Yibeega using his iron yard. Tormented, Yibeega informs Nachalneo that Suro is Jongyunbee’s son. Hereh overhears this.

Episode 8

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Yiginashi raids Suro’s hideout and finds dendropanax extract, giving him an excuse to take him in. Chungundan finds the real culprit and proves Suro’s innocence. Yiginashi goes down on his knees in public to ask for forgiveness. Jongyunbee believes Yiginashi is the divine ruler and hastens the marriage to Hwang-og.

