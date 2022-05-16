City and County of Honolulu expands COVID-19 testing as demand increases

The City and County of Honolulu will once again offer free COVID-19 testing for Oahu residents at its Mobile Lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport seven days a week, as demand for increases during the current rise in coronavirus cases.

City officials said that starting on Sunday, May 22, the lab will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week. It is currently open six days a week — every day except Sundays.

The airport testing site is just past Baggage Claim 31 at the Diamond Head Tour Group Area, with the closest parking garage at the Terminal 2 parking structure.

In addition, operational hours will be expanded at the testing sites at Honolulu Hale on Fridays and at Kapolei Hale on Wednesdays. Starting May 23, testing at both locations, which is free to Oahu residents, will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (currently 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

All clients must pre-register for a COVID-19 test under the City pre-paid section at oahucitypass.lumisight.com. Those who pre-register will receive a QR code upon completion of registration.

The testing program is made possible through an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawai‘i Consortium.

Other COVID-19 testing sites are listed at www.oneoahu.org/covid19-testing.