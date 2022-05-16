Couple hospitalized after being struck by car near Waiau District Park

Two senior citizens were hospitalized after being struck Sunday night by a car on Kaahumanu Street near Waiau District Park, Honolulu police said.

At about 8:55 p.m., a 23-year-old man driving north on Kaahumanu Street struck a man, 75, and woman, 81, who were crossing the road together, according to a police report.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported the couple to a hospital in serious condition. The woman’s condition was later downgraded to critical.

The pedestrians were not in a marked crosswalk at the time they were struck, police said.

Kaahumanu Street runs alongside Waiau District Park.

Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision, and that the investigation is ongoing.